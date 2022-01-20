Family ‘devastated’ as teenager dies after assault in Belfast

The family of a teenager who has died following an assault in Belfast last month have said they are devastated.

Fionntan McGarvey, 18, was assaulted outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of December 27 last year.

He died in hospital on Thursday, police have said.

A murder investigation was launched and a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

In a statement, the teenager’s family said: “We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntan but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss.

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received. We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan has urged anyone with information which could help police to come forward.

“We believe that Fionntan was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday 27 December,” he said.

“Police attended and Fionntan was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information, to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

“Any footage can be uploaded on to the major incident public portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R01-PO1.”