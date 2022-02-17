Family pays tribute to ‘well-liked local man’ who died in crash
The 65-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle and died in hospital a short time after.
A family has paid tribute to a man who was killed after being hit by a private-hire taxi in West Lothian.
Michael Slevin, 65, suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a black Mercedes Vito on Bathgate Road outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn just after midnight on Monday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.
A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash but has been released pending further inquires, police have said.
Mr Slevin’s family released the following statement: “Michael was a well-liked local man and he will be sorely missed by all his friends and family.
“Our family would like to thank both the professionals and members of the public who assisted at the scene.
“We would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.”
At the time of the crash, Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.