Family of girl killed in M53 school bus crash tell of ‘massive void’ in lives

The family of a teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on a motorway have said her death has left a “massive void” in their lives that “will never be filled”.

Jessica Baker, 15, was one of two people who died after the coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday.

Coach driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, who was remembered by his family as a “loving husband and father”, also died.

Jessica’s family paid tribute to her in a statement released through Merseyside Police.

In it, they said: “Jessica was a warm-hearted, wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend.

“A talented climber, based at the Boardroom Climbing centre academy where she helped coach younger climbers and competed around the country inspiring others.

“At the age of 15, just starting Year 11 at West Kirby Grammar School, where her focus was not just on academic work but also sports, representing the school at many events.

“Her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled.

“She will be missed by many, from not only school but also the climbing community across the country.”