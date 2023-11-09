Family in tears as senior policeman apologises over death of Gracie Spinks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of Gracie Spinks wiped away tears as a senior police officer told them he is “truly sorry” for the young woman’s death.

Detective Superintendent Darren De’ath, who leads Derbyshire Constabulary’s public protection team, told an inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court he “deeply regrets” what happened to her.

Gracie, 23, was stabbed to death as she tended to her horse in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021.

Her “obsessed” work colleague, Michael Sellers, 35, whom she had previously reported to the police for stalking her, is believed to have killed her before taking his own life.

Taking to the witness stand on Thursday, Mr De’ath said he recognised his words were no consolation, but said the force “should have done better”.

He said: “I want to give a formal apology to Gracie’s family and friends.

“I deeply regret what has happened, I deeply regret that we could and should have done better.

“I understand it is no consolation to yourselves but I am truly sorry.”

He said he had attended the inquest every day so he could go back to the force and give updates about where they need to “do better” when handling stalking and harassment cases.

He said: “I’m really sorry it had to come to this for us to have this learning, perhaps we should have come to that conclusion without this happening, but sadly it didn’t.

“There is learning and there has been a lot of work done to make sure the learning has been embraced.”

Mr De’ath said he was “appalled” at the way the force had “failed” to record and retain information in connection to Gracie’s report of stalking in February 2021, and dog walker Anna White’s report of a bag of weapons she found on a farm track the month before Gracie was killed.

He said: “I know whatever I say won’t make things easier, but please take that I am truly sorry.”

The inquest had to take a break after his comments as Gracie’s mother and other family members became emotional.

Narita Bahra KC, representing Gracie’s family, said they were “disappointed and upset” with the apology, which they deemed “completely inappropriate” in the circumstances.

The inquest continues.