Family of missing 16-year-old girl plead for her to get in touch

The family of a teenage girl, who has been missing for more than a week, have pleaded for her to get in touch.

Metropolitan Police officers have grown increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Julia Skala, who has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home in Mitcham, south west London, at around 1pm on January 8.

Her family, in a statement released through the police on Wednesday, said: “Julia, you are loved and missed terribly.

“No matter what the reason was for you to leave, you aren’t in any kind of trouble and we just want to know you are safe.

“Please, just let someone know you are OK.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers, white Nike trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

An investigation was launched, including house-to-house inquiries and recovering CCTV, after she was reported missing by her mother on the morning of January 9.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, in charge of policing for Merton, said: “Julia has never been away from home for this long and obviously her family are extremely worried.

“While there is no evidence to suggest she has come to harm, we are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

“She did not take her mobile phone with her and there has been no activity on social media or known contact with her friends.”

Detectives say she has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington and it is possible she has travelled to these places via public transport.

Ms Kelland said: “Since Julia was reported missing, our officers have been working around the clock to try and find her.

“We have gathered and examined hours of CCTV and doorbell footage, spoken to many people who know her and carried out inquiries with those who live in the area to establish whether they have any information that might help our investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information contact them immediately on 999 quoting the reference 24MIS000879 or they can share non-urgent information by calling 101.