Family’s tribute to ‘amazing father’ stabbed to death on Christmas Day

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in Nottingham have paid tribute to an “amazing father” whose smile could “light up a room.”

Reece Connor, 29, was taken to hospital but later died, after suffering a single stab wound in Wollaton Road, near the Crown Island, at around 8.15pm on December 25.

Two people have been charged with murder.

In a statement released through Nottinghamshire Police, Mr Connor’s family said: “Reece was an amazing father of two beautiful boys who he cherished with his whole life.

“He was the funniest, kind and caring man who would do anything for the people he loved.

“He was the type of man who would drop everything in a second to help a friend in need with no questions asked.

“He was a strong-willed man who worked so hard to get the things he wanted in life for himself, his girlfriend and his two beautiful sons.

“The world was a much better and brighter place with him in it. His smile would light up a room in a blackout, and his laugh was so infectious he could make a whole room lift with joy.

“Our world will never be the same without this wonderful man around to make a dark cold world feel so bright and wonderful.

“Our boys will always know their daddy and how much of an amazing man he was. We will miss him so much and cherish every memory we’ve ever had with him.

“He may be gone from our lives, but he will never be gone from our home and our hearts.”

Keaton Adlam-Morgan, 23, of Southwold Drive, Wollaton, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with murder and were remanded into custody.

Three men, aged 32, 26 and 20 have been released on bail as investigations continue.