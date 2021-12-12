Family pays tribute to ‘energetic’ 18-year-old stabbed to death in Birmingham

Police are appealing for information after Yahya Sharif died on Friday.

Police have been gathering evidence in Coventry Road after the 18-year-old was stabbed to death (Peter Byrne/PA)
The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham have described him as a “young, energetic 18-year-old” who dreamed of being a digital marketing specialist.

Yahya Sharif was found seriously injured in Coventry Road, Small Heath, just before 5.30pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service.

Yahya Sharif was a “young, energetic 18-year-old”, his family said (West Midlands Police/PA)

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Yahya, from Nechells, was confirmed dead at the scene. A post-mortem revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.

A statement released on behalf of his family said: “We cannot believe that Yahya has disappeared from our eyes.

“We still don’t know the reason he was killed. A young, energetic 18-year-old, his dream was to be a digital marketing specialist.

“The whole community are shocked. May God be with the family he left behind, especially his parents.”

Detectives have been gathering CCTV and other evidence as they try to piece together what happened and identify and trace who stabbed the teenager.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide unit, said: “Yahya was just 18 and with his life ahead of him. This has now been taken away in the most tragic of circumstances.

“There is no clear motive for the attack and we’re working round the clock to identify and trace who was responsible.

“We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses but we still need to hear from anyone with information who can help us.

“I’d appeal for those who were there at the time to do the right thing, come and speak to us and tell us exactly what happened and why. It’s the least Yahya’s family deserve.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 3643 10/12/21.

