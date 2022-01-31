Family ‘devastated’ over death of 77-year-old pedestrian after crash

The family of a pedestrian who died following a crash have said they are “shocked and devastated” at her death.

Lily Cowie, 77, from Peterhead, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision in the town at around 1.05pm on Friday afternoon but died on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in James Street which involved a silver Hyundai car.

In a statement released through Police Scotland the 77-year-old’s family said: “We are all shocked and devastated at the outcome of this tragic incident but would like to extend our thanks to everyone who helped at the scene, the paramedics, air ambulance and medical and nursing teams at A&E and ICU.

“Your care and compassion was much appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the crash in the Aberdeenshire town is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1494 of January 28, 2022.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Lily at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision, anyone who was in the James Street area around that time or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far.”