In Pictures: Family, celebrities and charities join Kate at carol service
The service will be broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.
The Princess of Wales hosted her fourth annual Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.
Joined by a host of stars, volunteers and members of her family, Kate’s event was dedicated to those who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities.
The service, held on December 6, will be broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
The evening of carols featured performances by Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and jazz singer Gregory Porter, while actor Richard E Grant recited a passage from Charles Dickens’s classic festive story A Christmas Carol, while Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery read some of her personal reflections.
Kate recorded a voiceover for the start of the programme, reading extracts from a letter she wrote about love and empathy that was included with the event’s order of service.