Family of man kicked by police officer want to see ‘calm prevail’

Protesters are being urged to listen to the family of a man kicked by a police officer at Manchester Airport and ensure calm prevails after a second night of demonstrations.

Roads and tram lines were blocked in Manchester city centre on Thursday night during a protest after a police officer was suspended following footage of the incident, in terminal two of the airport on Tuesday.

Videos online appeared to show a handful of demonstrators, with their faces covered, throwing eggs at Rochdale police station on Thursday night.

Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh, who has met with the family involved in the incident at the airport, told the PA news agency: “Extremists of all kinds are going to try and exploit this and hijack it for their own ends and that is the last thing this town needs.

“So, it’s my job to make sure that that family, who have been quite dignified in their response to this, get their wishes, which is to see calm prevail, but also for justice to prevail.”

Asked what he expects to happen next, Mr Waugh said: “I really hope that if there are any protests that they are peaceful, but, that the family’s wishes are adhered to.

“People should listen to them. They’re at the centre of this, at the end of the day, and they are the people who say ‘look, please let us just get on and pursue the independent process now’.

“That’s our focus, as well as making sure that they get the right medical help for their family members.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has promised a “thorough and robust” investigation following the footage, which showed an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

A Stand Up To Racism demonstration in Manchester after a police officer was suspended (James Speakman/PA) ( PA Wire )

The video also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

Mr Waugh said those involved, who were family members of police officers, were receiving medical assistance and were distressed.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

On Thursday evening, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the office of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as part of a Stand Up To Racism demonstration, chanting slogans such as “No justice, no peace, no racist police”.

Placards included “black lives matter”, “serve and protect means GMP will stamp on our heads” and “GMP is racist”.

They then marched through the city blocking roads and tram lines.

Protester Nahella Ashraf, co-chairwoman of Greater Manchester Stand up to Racism, said she was “horrified by the level of police brutality” and called for all the police officers involved to be suspended.

Fellow protester Shah Rahman, from Oldham, claimed communities were “very scared when police have no limits”.

Crowds had gathered outside Rochdale police station late on Wednesday, some chanting “GMP shame on you”.