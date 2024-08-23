Family of Southport victim to celebrate her life with ‘positivity, hope and love’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The family of a seven-year-old killed in the Southport knife attack have said they will celebrate her life with “positivity, hope and love” as they paid tribute to the “truly unforgettable” girl ahead of her funeral.

In a statement released on the morning of the funeral of Elsie Dot Stancombe, her family described her as a “devoted Swiftie” who “brought light, love and joy to so many lives”.

They said: “Elsie embraced life and it is with positivity, hope and love that we celebrate her life today on ‘Elsie’s Special Day’.

“Elsie spent every day just simply enjoying life with determination, persistence, love and kindness.

“Elsie was an amazing little girl. She had the ability to light up any room that she entered, she was truly unforgettable.”

‘We are the four best friends in the whole wide world’ – and that mantra will remain with us for the rest of our lives, sound in the knowledge that Elsie is here with us and forever will be in our hearts Family tribute

Elsie, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, suffered fatal injuries in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at a studio on Hart Street on July 29.

Her family said: “She loved to dance and it goes without saying she was a devoted ‘Swiftie’, she was always up for anything and gave every activity a go, we went to them all.

“She found her real passion in cheerleading, her weekly classes couldn’t come around quick enough.

“Her persistence was admirable, from completing a 3k run and 10k charity walk for her local hospice, as well as moving up books bands in school, everything she did she gave 100% and would never give up.”

A new photo, showing Elsie with younger sister Rosie, three, and parents David and Jenni, was released along with the statement, which went on to say: “Our family affirmation is ‘as long as you try your best, enjoy yourself and have fun, nothing else matters’.

“‘We are the four best friends in the whole wide world’ – and that mantra will remain with us for the rest of our lives, sound in the knowledge that Elsie is here with us and forever will be in our hearts.

“Elsie has brought light, love and joy to so many lives and it has been clear to us in the overwhelming response from everybody that knew her and everybody within the community.

“We will be always be grateful for the love and support we have had over these past weeks, and we are and will continue to be proud to live in Southport.

“To that end, Elsie’s legacy will continue and as a family we will ensure that her impact and legacy endures with positivity and hope, and with Elsie by our side forever and always.”

Those who knew Elsie best have been invited to attend her funeral at St John’s Church in Birkdale, near Southport, at 10am, while others will be able to pay their respects at the church hall and Liverpool Road Methodist Church, where the service will be screened.

Mourners are asked to wear pastel or bright colours, but not black, for the service.

A statement on the Facebook page for FJ Gibb Funeral Directors said: “Elsie’s mum and dad, and her family, are encouraging friends and all the local community to give her the best possible celebration on Friday – ‘Elsie’s Special Day’.”

A funeral procession will pass through Birkdale to the church ahead of the service.

After the service, the procession will pass the site of floral tributes outside the Atkinson arts centre in Southport, with a tribute as part of the cortege from Royal Mail, where Elsie’s father David works.

The service is the last of the funerals for the victims to be held.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.