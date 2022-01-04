Boy appears in court charged with stabbing murder of 16-year-old

A 16-year-old boy appeared at Ealing Youth Court after being charged with murder.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 04 January 2022 15:17
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was London’s record 30th teenage homicide victim last year.

The victim, named by police as Ionut Elvis Tacu, died of stab wounds following the attack at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon west London just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday found the cause of death was stab wounds.

The suspect appeared at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.

It took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

