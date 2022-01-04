Boy appears in court charged with stabbing murder of 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy appeared at Ealing Youth Court after being charged with murder.
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was London’s record 30th teenage homicide victim last year.
The victim, named by police as Ionut Elvis Tacu, died of stab wounds following the attack at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane, in Yiewsley, Hillingdon west London just after 7.30pm on Thursday.
London Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene but the teenager was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.
The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination on Sunday found the cause of death was stab wounds.
The suspect appeared at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
The teenager’s death in Yiewsley came less than an hour after a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London.
It took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.