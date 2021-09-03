Man in his 80s dies after diving into Cornwall canal to save daughter

An 86-year-old man died after jumping into a canal to save his diasbled daughter.

Lawrence Casey leapt into the Bude Canal, Cornwall, to rescue daughter Jessica who had lost control of her mobility scooter and fallen in.

However, he struggled himself in the canal, and Jessica was helped out by a passerby and taken to hospital.

Casey’s family said he was “devoted” to the care of his daughter, who is in her 20s.

A statement, given to BBC, said: “He was devoted to the care of his disabled daughter and his final act of love as a father was to sacrifice his life to save hers.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to members of the public who also selflessly helped in the saving of her life.”

Emergencies services were called to the canal around 1720 on Wednesday, and Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called at 5.20pm to Bude Canal following reports of concern for the welfare of two people in the water.

“A woman in her 20s pulled from the water by members of the public and was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

“A man in his 80s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”