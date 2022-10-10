Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Firefighters urged to reject improved pay offer

The FBU says the 5% offer is a ‘significant’ real terms pay cut.

Alan Jones
Monday 10 October 2022 11:21
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Firefighters are to be urged to reject an improved pay offer in a series of briefings starting on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will recommend that its members do not accept the 5% offer, which was increased from a previous one of 2%.

The union’s executive said it was recommending that the revised pay offer is rejected but added that the decision is for its members to make.

A period of consultation, briefings and meetings will be held followed by a consultative ballot.

Recommended

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “At a time of such high inflation, the executive council does not believe that the revised offer represents fair pay for the fire service.

“When inflation is taken into account, the 5% offer still represents a further significant cut in real wages and follows years of austerity, pay stagnation and a decline in real wages.

“Firefighters and firefighters control have already lost pay worth 12% (£4,000) in real terms over the last decade and, having worked on the frontline throughout the Covid crisis, the executive council firmly believes that now is the time for our employers and central Government to deliver fair pay.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in