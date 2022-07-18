What the papers say – July 18

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the heatwave which is set to send temperatures beyond 40C, prompting the Government to declare a national heatwave emergency for the first time.

“Blowtorch Britain”, the Daily Mirror says of the scorching weather bearing down on the UK amid warnings of a serious threat to people’s health.

The Guardian, The Sun, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Star and The Independent also carry fears of “meltdown Monday”, with the latter adding that ministers have been urged to “take action to make Britain fit to cope with extreme heat”.

Elsewhere, as the Tory leadership contest escalates, the i says the rivalry between Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt has ignited – with the latter calling for an end to “toxic smears”.

The Times writes Rishi Sunak accused the Foreign Secretary of being a “socialist” during the latest televised debate.

And the Daily Express adds that the “gloves are off” in the race for No 10 as it “gets personal”.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Ms Mordaunt “flouted (a) No 10 ban” to meet a “controversial Muslim group”.

And the Financial Times reports that a Government plan to deregulate the City of London and foster a post-Brexit “Big Bang” will trigger a battle with the Bank of England this week.