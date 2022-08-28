Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 28

Liz Truss considering a ‘nuclear’ VAT cut of 5% to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is one of the stories leading the Sunday papers.

PA Reporter
Sunday 28 August 2022 07:35
What the papers say – August 28 (Ian West/PA)
What the papers say – August 28 (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fears over the mounting energy crisis, voters’ lack of faith in the NHS, and more union strikes are some of the stories leading the Sunday papers.

The Observer reports that Britain is facing a “wave of co-ordinated industrial action by striking unions this autumn in protest at the escalating cost-of-living crisis”.

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of 5% across the board to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Recommended

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a new YouGov poll which found 58% of voters are not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36% not confident at all and 22% just not confident.

The Sunday Express has outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising a “huge” package of measures to assist families with the energy bill crisis.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with a claim by a former banker that £200,000 of a donation he made to one of the Prince of Wales’s charities is missing.

Sticking with royal gossip, the Sun on Sunday writes that the daughters of the disgraced Duke of York have pleaded with their uncle to allow him to return to royal duties.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a former X Factor singer is one of a number of parties suing Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo, claiming their appearance on the show led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the man accused of stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte to death as she played in the street has been attacked behind bars.

Recommended

And turning on the oven to cook a Sunday roast will cost “a stomach-churning £5 as energy prices rocket”, according to the Sunday People, adding “millions will be priced out of the weekly ritual”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in