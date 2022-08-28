What the papers say – August 28

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fears over the mounting energy crisis, voters’ lack of faith in the NHS, and more union strikes are some of the stories leading the Sunday papers.

The Observer reports that Britain is facing a “wave of co-ordinated industrial action by striking unions this autumn in protest at the escalating cost-of-living crisis”.

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of 5% across the board to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a new YouGov poll which found 58% of voters are not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36% not confident at all and 22% just not confident.

The Sunday Express has outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising a “huge” package of measures to assist families with the energy bill crisis.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with a claim by a former banker that £200,000 of a donation he made to one of the Prince of Wales’s charities is missing.

Sticking with royal gossip, the Sun on Sunday writes that the daughters of the disgraced Duke of York have pleaded with their uncle to allow him to return to royal duties.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a former X Factor singer is one of a number of parties suing Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo, claiming their appearance on the show led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the man accused of stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte to death as she played in the street has been attacked behind bars.

And turning on the oven to cook a Sunday roast will cost “a stomach-churning £5 as energy prices rocket”, according to the Sunday People, adding “millions will be priced out of the weekly ritual”.