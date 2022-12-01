England fans advised to be ‘vigilant’ buying last-minute World Cup tickets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England fans hoping to secure last-minute tickets for the World Cup clash with Senegal have been advised to remain “vigilant” and avoid using touts.

Thousands of Three Lions supporters are expected to be in the stands at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar, for the second round clash on Sunday.

Tickets for the round of 16 knockout games have been on sale through the official Fifa site for up to 1,000 Qatari riyal, which is around £225.

The advice is be vigilant. We are aware that touts are out there Thomas Concannon, FSA

They have been listed as “currently unavailable” although fans have been seeking to pick them up via the official resale process.

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) advised people to use official routes where possible in order to protect themselves from losing out and being denied entry.

Thomas Concannon, from the FSA England fans’ embassy in Doha, told the PA news agency: “The advice is be vigilant. We are aware that touts are out there.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in great numbers because it’s a little bit more difficult now with mobile ticketing but be vigilant and try and use official routes if possible.

“There’s the Fifa ticketing resale site, which gets busy but hopefully as we get into the latter stages of the tournament there will be less people looking for tickets as a lot more people will be going home now.”

I think anyone that does go through any secondary sources that are available knows the risks they are taking by doing so Thomas Concannon, FSA

On using secondary ticketing sites, Mr Concannon said: “I think there’s always dangers if you’re not going through official channels.

“There’s always that risk and I think anyone that does go through any secondary sources that are available knows the risks they are taking by doing so.

“So, it’s trying to keep it as official as you possibly can because then at least you guarantee your access to the stadium.”

Mr Concannon said it had been a “positive” experience for England fans in Qatar, adding: “The price of beer is one thing for England fans – that’s one of the most common questions we get at the fans’ embassy is ‘where’s there a cheaper beer than £14 or £15 a pint?’.

“Unfortunately that’s not available, there are a couple of options but you probably have to book into these places and it’s one thing you’ve got to bite the bullet on.

“One thing I would say is the taxis and access around the city is really, really cheap so you’re kind of saving a little bit of money on that front.”

Fifa reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy Fifa World Cup 2022 tickets. Tickets purchased via unauthorised distribution channels may be cancelled once identified Fifa

The England Supporters’ Travel Club received 2,273 applications for tickets out of an allocation of 3,009 ahead of the tournament, according to the FA.

Supporter numbers have been bolstered by people already living in the region while others have used shuttle flights from Dubai.

England fan Phil Hall, 46, who lives in Al Khor by way of Altrincham, has secured tickets for Sunday’s game and believes the Three Lions can “go deep” in the tournament.

Mr Hall, who has been attending World Cup games with his two sons, said many supporters have been “blown away” by the welcome they have received from the Qatari people as he praised the transport and organisation of the tournament.

On Sunday’s game, he said: “When I was booking my tickets in March I was selecting random games because I didn’t know which teams would be in the round of 16 game at the Al Bayt.

“When England won the group that was fantastic and hopefully it erases the memories of the 0-0 with the USA at the same stadium.”

Manchester City fan Mr Hall wants England boss Gareth Southgate to stick with Phil Foden, adding: “I think the squad have got a very good chance to go deep into this tournament – and anything can happen.”

A Fifa spokesperson said: “Fifa reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy Fifa World Cup 2022 tickets.

“Tickets purchased via unauthorised distribution channels may be cancelled once identified.

“Fifa reserves the right to refuse entry to the stadium to any holder of such tickets. During the Fifa World Cup 2022, Fifa and local authorities are conducting admission checks.”

Elsewhere, singer Chesney Hawkes said England players wanted to adopt him as their mascot after they turned on the style against Wales following his half-time performance of The One And Only.

West Ham United fan Hawkes spoke of meeting the players after the 3-0 win, telling The Sun: “Every one of them said they wanted to adopt me as their mascot after England’s fortunes changed so quickly after I performed.

“They joked that I had turned the game – and even asked me to perform at the team hotel.

“It was honestly one of the best moments of my entire life.”