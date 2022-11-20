Jump to content

What the papers say – November 20

The papers react to the ‘bizarre speech’ of FIFA’s president in which he said he felt ‘African, gay, disabled and (like a) migrant worker’.

PA Reporter
Sunday 20 November 2022 04:53
Sunday’s front pages revolve around the upcoming World Cup, which continues to be the subject of controversy due to the host country’s poor human rights record.

The Daily Star Sunday and the Sunday Express react to the “bizarre speech” of FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the eve of the tournament in which he hit back at criticism of Qatar and said he felt “African, gay, disabled and (like a) migrant worker”.

The coverage of the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People is more celebratory and patriotic, encouraging England to get behind the Three Lions.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times reports that senior government figures are planning to put the UK on the path towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union.

The Mail on Sunday declares there will be a “bonfire of the NHS pen pushers” in an apparent re-write of the integrated review which followed the autumn statement.

The Conservatives still want to cut taxes before the next election, party chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said, amid growing anger from party members over the aforementioned statement, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

While The Independent has experts warning that NHS funding pledged by Jeremy Hunt is hundreds of millions of pounds short of what is required to improve care in the crisis-hit health service.

Sir Keir Starmer “will abolish (the House of) Lords to restore trust in politics”, The Observer splashes.

And The Sun on Sunday claims Boy George has threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an “explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy”.

