Five-year-old girl among three people injured in Boxing Day crash

A Boxing Day crash in Fife has left three people injured, including a five-year-old girl.

They were in a silver Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a crash with a blue Audi A3 on the A985 near Limekilns at around 3.50pm, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended and found the man driving the Corsa was seriously injured and the female front seat passenger had sustained minor injuries.

Both were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A five-year-old girl in the rear of the car sustained minor injuries, while a two-year-old girl next to her was not injured.

Both were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The man driving the Audi was not injured.

The road was closed for around seven hours for a collision investigation and vehicles recovery.

Police Sergeant David Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash is also asked to contact us.

“If you can help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1877 of Sunday December 26 2021.”