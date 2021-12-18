Man arrested after armed police attend ‘flat barricade’ incident
Several people had to be evacuation amid the incident in Kinglassie, Fife, on Saturday morning.
One man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.
Several homes in the same block of flats were evacuated as police dealt with the incident in Kinglassie, Fife
Officers were called to Mina Crescent at around 7.35am on Saturday to a report that a man had barricaded himself in a property.
Police said a 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
There were no injuries and the evacuated residents were later allowed to return home.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident on Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, which started around 7.35am this morning.
“There were no injuries reported and inquiries are ongoing.
“The occupants of properties which were evacuated as a precaution have been allowed to return home.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.