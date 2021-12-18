Man arrested after armed police attend ‘flat barricade’ incident

Several people had to be evacuation amid the incident in Kinglassie, Fife, on Saturday morning.

Lucinda Cameron
Saturday 18 December 2021 17:30
Police said a man has been arrested (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said a man has been arrested (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

One man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Several homes in the same block of flats were evacuated as police dealt with the incident in Kinglassie, Fife

Officers were called to Mina Crescent at around 7.35am on Saturday to a report that a man had barricaded himself in a property.

Police said a 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

There were no injuries and the evacuated residents were later allowed to return home.

Recommended

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident on Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, which started around 7.35am this morning.

“There were no injuries reported and inquiries are ongoing.

“The occupants of properties which were evacuated as a precaution have been allowed to return home.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in