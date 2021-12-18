Man arrested after armed police attend ‘flat barricade’ incident

One man has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a flat.

Several homes in the same block of flats were evacuated as police dealt with the incident in Kinglassie, Fife

Officers were called to Mina Crescent at around 7.35am on Saturday to a report that a man had barricaded himself in a property.

Police said a 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

There were no injuries and the evacuated residents were later allowed to return home.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident on Mina Crescent, Kinglassie, which started around 7.35am this morning.

“There were no injuries reported and inquiries are ongoing.

“The occupants of properties which were evacuated as a precaution have been allowed to return home.”