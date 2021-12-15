Man charged over discovery of human remains at industrial site in Fife

The 31-year-old is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Katharine Hay
Wednesday 15 December 2021 20:52
A man has been arrested and charged in the connection with the death of a person whose remains were found at an industrial site in Glenrothes (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland has been investigating the death of Ean Coutts, whose remains were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Coutts’ death.

The accused is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December 16.

