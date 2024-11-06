King reveals regret at not visiting Fiji on royal tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The King has revealed his regret at not visiting Fiji on his recent royal tour of Australia and Samoa after being advised against it for medical reasons.

Charles spoke to the High Commissioner of Fiji during an international sustainability conference at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

I felt so bad we couldn’t get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn’t let me King Charles III to Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama

He told Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama: “I felt so bad we couldn’t get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn’t let me.”

Charles visited the region in October but the tour was pared down on doctors’ advice due to the 75-year-old monarch’s recent cancer diagnosis, with trips to New Zealand and Fiji removed from the plans.

The King welcomed business leaders and climate organisations to Buckingham Palace for the event, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband and Environment Secretary Steve Reed.

The aim of the talks was to increase action across climate issues before the end of negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty at the end of the year and in advance of the UN climate change conference Cop29, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero hosted a talk on clean energy, which included a discussion about how to finance the transition to renewable energy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs also led a discussion about ending plastic pollution, which was hosted in partnership with the Ellen McCarther Foundation.Emma Hardy, minister for water and flooding, who hosted the plastic pollution talk, said: “The King is clearly very passionate, both the plastic treaty and his support are really important as we build momentum in the next few weeks.”

Sophie Westlake, deputy director for the government’s international energy team added: “There was a real interest in the UK stepping up. It was about trying to work out who from financing is willing and ready to go on that journey with us.

“The King is keen to encourage and be a part of the mission that we set out.”