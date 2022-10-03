Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

Stormont’s Finance Minister welcomed the decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Jonathan McCambridge
Monday 03 October 2022 14:55
Conor Murphy has responded to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners (Pater Morrison/PA)
Conor Murphy has responded to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners (Pater Morrison/PA)
(PA Wire)

There must be no return to austerity measures by the Government, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned.

Mr Murphy was responding following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Mr Kwarteng said “it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction”, adding “we get it, and we have listened”.

His U-turn came after several senior Tory MPs voiced their opposition to the plan, announced just 10 days ago in the mini-budget.

A completely different approach is required if the Chancellor is to mitigate the economic turmoil created by his mini-budget

Conor Murphy

Recommended

Sinn Fein minister Mr Murphy had been sharply critical of the mini-budget when it was delivered, accusing the Chancellor of “gambling” with public finances.

Responding to the Chancellor’s move on Monday, Mr Murphy said: “The decision to reverse this tax break for the super-wealthy is the right thing to do.

“Along with my counterparts in Scotland and Wales I have been calling for the immediate reversal of this indefensible decision.

“However a completely different approach is required if the Chancellor is to mitigate the economic turmoil created by his mini-budget.

“With no credible plan to fund his programme of tax cuts which largely benefit the well-off, there is a fear that there will be a return to austerity measures.

“That would only add to the hardship being faced by people and small businesses.”

Mr Murphy added: “The Westminster Government should instead increase social security benefits to support low-income households with the higher costs they will face this winter.

“Public services are under huge pressure with rising prices, energy costs and the impact of inflation eroding available funding.

“Additional funding must be provided to enable continued delivery of public services, and a fair pay rise for public sector workers.

Recommended

“The mini-budget is already set to increase mortgage costs for thousands of homeowners.

“A completely different approach must be adopted by the British Government if people are to keep their homes warm and if businesses are to keep their lights on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in