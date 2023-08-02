What the papers say – August 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police told to hand cautions out for minor crimes, a new cancer pill and AI helping spot breast cancer are among the top stories on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from the Ministry of Justice who are telling police that thieves and drug users should be handed cautions rather than jail time.

The Metro says a new cancer pill inspired by a nine-year-old destroys tumours, but not healthy cells.

The Times features a story on AI being able to spot more breast cancer cases.

The Mirror reports Anton Du Beke was stabbed by his father as a young man.

The Independent’s campaign to keep the Afghan war pilot in the UK continues.

The i leads with fears of recession as interest rates are set to rise until Christmas.

Businesses have breathed a “sigh of relief” as the plan for a post-Brexit rival to the EU’s CE product quality mark was ditched, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express reports on the biggest housing price fall in 14 years but warns a rise is on the way.

And the Daily Star says “NASA boffins” have lost a spacecraft worth £1 billion after they “fiddled with the aerial”.