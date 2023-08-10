What the papers say – August 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Junior doctor strikes, fears over an increase in Channel crossings and a major hardware store going into administration front Britain’s papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say strikes from junior doctors have so far cost the NHS £1 billion as another walkout starts today.

The Daily Mail relays a message from the Health Secretary Steve Barclay who “demands” that doctors end their strikes.

The Daily Express reports ministers are “privately” worried about an increase in migrants crossing the Channel.

The hardware store Wilko has gone into administration, spelling trouble for Britain’s high streets, according to the Financial Times and Metro.

The i leads with the beginning of what it calls the “mortgage rates war” as lenders start to cut prices.

Greenpeace says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will go down in history for failing on climate, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mirror features a story on Theresa Villiers, who owned £70,000 worth of shares in oil company Shell while she was environment secretary.

The Independent writes an expose on the used car industry, calling it the “great British car insurance con”.

And the Daily Star says people may have to holiday in “boring Belgium” if they want to beat the heatwaves this summer.