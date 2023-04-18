What the papers say – April 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A recovering economy, an investigation into the Prime Minister and a nationwide emergency text all lead the British newspaper front pages.

The Telegraph says single-sex schools can refuse transgender pupils with teachers not having to call children by their chosen pronouns.

Savers withdraw nearly 60 billion dollars (£48.6 billion) from three banks in the US, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Mail reports on the imminent test of the UK’s emergency alarm system.

The Daily Express reports the economy is on the mend with positive signs showing a quicker improvement than expected.

The UK security chief has issued an alert over the threat from China, suggesting Beijing “wants supremacy not parity”, according to The Times.

The i reports on the investigation into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by the UK ethics watchdog over his wife’s shares.

The Daily Mirror leads with Neville Lawrence warning the people who murdered his son that he will not stop fighting for them to stay in jail until they admit guilt.

Metro reports on Mr Sunak’s maths announcement and how he has been investigated over his failure to declare his wife’s shares.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has warned space travel makes you “goggle-eyed”.