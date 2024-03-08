What the papers say – March 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The continuing fallout from the Budget and Government spending plans feature heavily amid a range of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror dubs the Government “pension pinchers” as it says 8 million pensioners will see their income hit by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s tax announcements.

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says councils in England have lost £200 million a year after the withdrawal of a social housing scheme.

Funding for the armed forces occupies the Daily Mail, which carries a report saying there is “no credible plan” to fund the military the country wants after no money was given to defence in the Budget.

The i looks at both the Conservative and Labour economic plans as it says both parties are under pressure to reveal any potential cuts before the election.

An article by the Home Office’s independent adviser on extremism Robin Simcox leads The Daily Telegraph, who says pro-Palestinian protests have turned London into a “no-go zone for Jews”.

The Guardian also turns its attention to the Israel-Gaza conflict, reporting on US forces building a temporary port on the coast of Gaza to help deliver aid.

Brexit returns to the front of the Daily Express with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch saying it had been “worth hundreds of billions of pounds” on global markets.

The Times concentrates on plans unveiled by Health Secretary Victoria Atkins for the NHS to use health data collected on smartphones via an upgraded app.

The trial of a mother and her partner over the death of her baby occupies the front of the Metro with Constance Marten telling the jury she did nothing but show her baby love.

International Women’s Day takes centre stage in The Independent as it shows images of some of its list of Britain’s 50 most influential women.

The Sun turns its attention to Red Bull boss Christian Horner after he spoke about the sexting scandal which has engulfed him, while the woman who accused him of sending suggestive messages has been suspended by the Formula One team.

And the Daily Star is incensed by the cut in the amount of sausages in a bap at a coffee chain.