What the papers say – May 25

The papers focus on news that the Chancellor will announce his cost-of-living plan imminently as the partygate saga continues.

The Daily Express calls Mr Sunak’s rumoured support package a “rescue plan for millions” as The Guardian and the i highlight rising energy and fuel bill forecasts.

The Daily Mail reports the plan will amount to billions of pounds.

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times report a windfall tax will be announced within days. The former says it is an effort to “throw off” partygate.

Meanwhile, fresh claims of lockdown-breaking events are reported in The Independent, Metro and the Daily Star.

And the Daily Mirror asks: “Why did the PM deny it?”