What the papers say – May 25
A rumoured cost-of-living crisis plan dominates Wednesday’s front pages.
The papers focus on news that the Chancellor will announce his cost-of-living plan imminently as the partygate saga continues.
The Daily Express calls Mr Sunak’s rumoured support package a “rescue plan for millions” as The Guardian and the i highlight rising energy and fuel bill forecasts.
The Daily Mail reports the plan will amount to billions of pounds.
The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times report a windfall tax will be announced within days. The former says it is an effort to “throw off” partygate.
Meanwhile, fresh claims of lockdown-breaking events are reported in The Independent, Metro and the Daily Star.
And the Daily Mirror asks: “Why did the PM deny it?”
