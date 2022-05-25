What the papers say – May 25

A rumoured cost-of-living crisis plan dominates Wednesday’s front pages.

Wednesday 25 May 2022 03:35
The papers focus on news that the Chancellor will announce his cost-of-living plan imminently as the partygate saga continues.

The Daily Express calls Mr Sunak’s rumoured support package a “rescue plan for millions” as The Guardian and the i highlight rising energy and fuel bill forecasts.

The Daily Mail reports the plan will amount to billions of pounds.

The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times report a windfall tax will be announced within days. The former says it is an effort to “throw off” partygate.

Meanwhile, fresh claims of lockdown-breaking events are reported in The Independent, Metro and the Daily Star.

And the Daily Mirror asks: “Why did the PM deny it?”

