What the papers say – October 21

Labour’s domestic policy plans dominate Monday’s front pages.

The Guardian splashes on Health Secretary West Streeting’s plans to unveil plans for portable medical records, allowing every NHS patient to have their information stored digitally.

According to the Independent, fears have been raised that Mr Streeting’s “inflation-busting funding deal” will not be enough to fund ambitious health system reforms.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been warned that planned changes to inheritance tax could increase bureaucracy for grieving families and may not raise money, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Times leads on plans from Housing Secretary Angel Raynor, who reportedly plans to double council house building after securing a budget funding boost.

The Daily Mail claims a new report has indicated “hundreds of thousands” of people could die from asbestos exposure in British schools.

The Daily Express‘ front page says cuts to winter fuel payments will result in 84% of pensioners with a long-term health condition missing out.

A former defence minister has revealed Britain would be “unable to cope” with missile attacks due to a “significant capability gap”, the i reports.

Metro splashes on reports almost one in five have been the victim of a financial scam in the last year.

The Daily Mirror splashes on the King’s message to the newspaper’s Pride of Britain winners, telling them they “represent the very best in our society”.

The Financial Times front page reports businesses and households in major economies are struggling to bounce back from an era of high inflation, impacting growth prospects.

Lastly, the Daily Star says a horde of European beetles have been eating their way through Christmas trees.