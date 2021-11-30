What the papers say – November 30

Tuesday’s papers are led by the Government expanding the booster vaccine rollout to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The Daily Mirror, Financial Times and Metro report booster jabs will be offered to everyone aged over 18 in order to minimise the Omicron variant’s spread.

The story is also carried by the i, while the Daily Express says the measure is needed to “protect the Christmas festivities”.

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent report the “scramble to get jabs in arms” will see the NHS racing to deliver 20 million booster vaccines.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads with US President Joe Biden saying the emergence of the variant is “not a cause for panic”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail dedicates its front page to the opening day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York.

The Sun reports actress Sheridan Smith was involved in a car crash during Storm Arwen.

And the Daily Star leads with school nativity plays being given the green light as a raft of pandemic restrictions are brought in.