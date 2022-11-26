What the papers say – November 26

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages lead on an uninspiring England performance on the pitch, the Princess of Wales’ concern for the next generation and Qatari investment in the capital.

Figures shared with The Independent show more than a million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by the spring.

The Princess of Wales vows in The Daily Telegraph to build on her work improving the lives of children under five-years-of-age.

The Daily Express says research reveals parents are raiding their retirement funds to help their children through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian reports disputes between one of the UK’s best-known care charities and local authorities has led to severely disabled care home residents being evicted.

The Prime Minister has been warned Tory Red Wall MPs will quit ahead of the next general election amid ongoing economic turmoil, according to i weekend.

Greater Manchester Police’s chief constable tells The Times that officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do.

Qatar is reviewing its London investments following the city’s ban on the Gulf state’s advertising in the capital’s buses, taxes and trains, reports FT Weekend.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all refer to England’s goalless World Cup draw against their rivals from across the pond as “Yawn In The USA”, with each paper featuring images of sleepy Three Lions’ wives and girlfriends.

And the Daily Mail looks ahead to the “Battle of Britain”, with England set to take on Wales on Tuesday.