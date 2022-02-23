What the papers say – February 23

The papers on Wednesday are led by the global condemnation and blowback following Vladimir Putin’s deployment of troops into eastern Ukraine.

The Guardian, Financial Times and i report the threat of war has escalated after the Russian president officially recognised two “proxy” states in east Ukraine, sending troops into the territories as “peacekeepers”.

The Times, Metro and Daily Star say the “outraged” West has responded by imposing a variety of sanctions.

However, the UK has been urged to go further than its “tepid” initial sanctions, according to The Independent, Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both carry comments from US President Joe Biden, who says Mr Putin has commenced an invasion of Ukraine and is prepared to “go much further”.

And The Sun leads with the PM’s warning that Mr Putin is behaving in “an illogical and irrational frame of mind”.