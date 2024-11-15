Taoiseach says history should not be rewritten over Government’s record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taoiseach Simon Harris has appealed for Government coalition parties “not to rewrite history” with attacks on each other during the election campaign.

He was speaking after Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the Justice Ministry needs “new political control and direction” after 14 years with a Fine Gael minister.

Mr O’Callaghan said there was a “question mark” over whether Fine Gael was the party of law and order as he used the party’s election slogan to criticise its track record on justice.

The first week of the election campaign has seen the two largest coalition parties publicly rowing with each other, with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin saying he was surprised by the tone of the Fine Gael attacks.

I believe, had we had the full ministry in the Department of Justice, I believe we would have seen greater progress in the area of justice Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan

On Friday morning, Fine Gael Justice Minister Helen McEntee hit back when asked about Mr O’Callaghan’s suggestion that she had adopted a series of proposals on law and order and immigration that he had put forward.

“I think there’s probably women all over the country who will understand what it’s like when men try to claim credit for their work,” she told reporters in Dublin on Friday.

Speaking at the nearby launch of Fianna Fail’s proposals to clamp down on crime, Mr O’Callaghan said that the Justice Department needed “a new energy” – which has been a Fine Gael campaign slogan.

“I think it would have been different and sometimes political emphasis or political direction have a real impact in terms of a government department,” he said.

“Look at housing, and look what Eoghan Murphy (former Fine Gael housing minister) said when he was in the department, you can have a well-intentioned minister, but unless you have the political emphasis and the political support behind you to make changes, it won’t happen.

“I believe, had we had the full ministry in the Department of Justice, I believe we would have seen greater progress in the area of justice.

“I think that’s part of the reason why Micheal (Martin) has indicated that if it comes to negotiations, if the people put us in the position where we can go into government, that’s one of the portfolios we’d be interested in pursuing.”

Asked whether Ms McEntee was an “ineffective” justice minister, Mr O’Callaghan said he was not going to personalise the criticism.

He said: “I’m not going to personalise it at all to Minister McEntee or to any Fine Gael minister, but let’s recognise the statistics.

“The Department of Justice has been under the control of Fine Gael for the past nearly 14 years, and although there’s been progress in very many other areas in the past four years, I think the questions that are arising in the Department of Justice over the past 14 years are growing in many respects.

“So I’m not going to personalise it to Minister McEntee, but I do think there is a benefit to help the Department of Justice under new political control and direction, as it really needs a new energy within that department.”

Speaking in Co Clare, Mr Harris said he did not want to get into a “tit-for-tat” with his coalition partners and insisted the government parties had worked well together.

The Taoiseach said: “We have worked well together for four-and-a-half years, we have delivered five budgets.

“We haven’t gotten everything right, we’ve gotten many things right, there are other areas we need to do better.

“We can’t have a situation now where people who were in the government, sitting around the cabinet table, who had effectively a veto on any decision, are now saying that department, that wasn’t under our control.

“That’s not how collective cabinet responsibility works.”

My experience of the four-and-a-half years in government, we shouldn’t rewrite history, was constructive engagement among three distinct parties Simon Harris

Mr Harris added: “There was a Fianna Fail taoiseach for two-and-a-half years of the lifetime of this Government.

“There was a Fianna Fail taoiseach or tanaiste for all of the lifetime of this Government and the reverse is also true in relation to Fine Gael.

“My experience of the four-and-a-half years in government, we shouldn’t rewrite history, was constructive engagement among three distinct parties.

“Helen was willing to serve as a minister. She turned up, put her shoulder to the wheel.

“Helen McEntee doesn’t need to be taking anyone’s ideas.”