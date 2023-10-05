Jump to content

Fiona Bruce presents Question Time with arm in sling after falling off horse

The presenter wore the sling during Thursday’s show in Wolverhampton.

Jacob Phillips
Thursday 05 October 2023 23:28
Fiona Bruce has hosted Question Time since 2019 (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
Fiona Bruce has hosted Question Time since 2019 (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
(PA Media)

Question Time host Fiona Bruce has presented the show with her arm in a sling after she broke her hand when she fell off a horse.

The presenter spoke about wearing a sling on Thursday’s programme in Wolverhampton.

After introducing the BBC show’s panel, Bruce said: “I thought I’d just mention it, it is the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you’re wondering I broke my hand, and I have got the remnants of a black eye, because I fell off a horse.

“And that’s all there is to say about that.”

Transport minister Richard Holden, shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth, writer Emma Dabiri, the executive chairman of Iceland supermarket, Richard Walker, and journalist and author Tony Parsons were on the panel on Thursday.

Bruce has fronted Question Time since 2019 when she took over from long-serving host David Dimbleby.

