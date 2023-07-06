What the papers say – July 7

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An artificial intelligence chatbot which told a man to kill the late Queen features among the headline stories on the British front pages on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star says the AI chatbot “urged” the Windsor intruder to kill the Queen on Christmas Day 2021.

The Daily Mirror interview TV presenter Fiona Phillips about her hope of helping others after sharing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Times says under a Labour majority, Sir Keir Starmer would put speaking fluently and clearly on the same level as literacy and numeracy in education

The Financial Times reports the Treasury has sold £4 billion worth of debt at the highest two-year borrowing cost this century.

Lung cancer cases in women is projected to surpass those in men for the first time, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says members of the House of Lords are “frustrating the will of the people” by blocking laws aimed to stop small boats coming into the UK.

The i continues to look at the UK mortgage crisis with “big lenders” set to hike prices once again.

And the Metro shares a family’s plea to help save their baby who had a failed transplant.