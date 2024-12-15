Man, 60, remains in critical condition after bus hits rail bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One man remains in critical condition after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge in Glasgow.

Six other people needed hospital treatment following the crash on Cook Street in the Tradeston area of the city at about 5.55pm on Saturday.

Footage posted online showed the First Bus wedged under the bridge with part of its roof torn off and shattered glass on the ground.

Emergency services went to the scene and a seriously injured 60-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said on Sunday.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident First Bus spokesperson

One woman, aged 52; and five men, aged 30, 32, 41 and two aged 33; were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment to minor injuries and have since been discharged.

There were 11 passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

Four other people were checked at the scene and have no reported injuries, while the driver was not injured.

Police previously said that eight people were injured but the figure was revised on Sunday.

Officers said that investigations into the incident are continuing.

Train services were disrupted while emergency services dealt with the incident with some cancellations, but later returned to normal.

Roads which had been shut reopened at about 12.30am on Sunday.

Network Rail said the crash caused “significant disruptions and cancellations to train services”.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams were immediately dispatched to inspect the bridge, and after confirming there was no structural damage, train services were allowed to safely resume around 20.01 (8.01pm).

“Bridge strikes like this cost taxpayers millions of pounds each year and are entirely preventable.

“We urge drivers to always consider the height and size of their vehicles, including any loads they are carrying, and to carefully plan their routes to avoid incidents that put our infrastructure at risk.”

First Bus said it has launched an investigation and is assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

It is not the first time a double-decker bus has hit the bridge.

Ten people needed hospital treatment following a similar incident at the same spot in May 2023.