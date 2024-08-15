Swinney challenges Rayner over winter fuel payments during talks in Edinburgh

Support truly

John Swinney has challenged the Deputy Prime Minister over the means testing of winter fuel payments – as he conceded “tens of thousands” of pensioners in Scotland will be impacted.

In the wake of the UK Government’s decision to only award the winter fuel payment to pensioners in receipt of certain benefits, ministers at Holyrood said the loss of £160 million cash as a result meant their replacement for the benefit – the pension age winter heating payment – would also have to be means tested.

The Scottish First Minister raised the issue as he held talks with Angela Rayner in Edinburgh on Thursday.

While the SNP leader insisted he was “committed to building a constructive and collaborative relationship with the UK Government”, he revealed afterwards he had “expressed concern at the UK Government’s decision to cut spending for the winter fuel payment for pensioners without any consultation with the Scottish Government”.

John Swinney met Angela Rayner for talks in his official residence, Bute House in Edinbugh. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney stated: “Scotland faces the most challenging financial circumstances in the devolution era and has no alternative but to replicate this decision which will impact tens of thousands of pensioners in Scotland.”

The Scottish First Minister’s comments came as he repeated that “an injection of investment” is needed in public services “to deal with rising pressures and the ongoing cost of austerity”.

Discussions with Ms Rayner had included how the Scottish and UK Governments can “work together on shared priorities such as supporting strong public services” as well as environmental efforts towards net-zero.

Mr Swinney stressed: “I look forward to engaging with the UK Government in areas where we can work together.”

With riots having flared in parts of England and Northern Ireland following the recent killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, Mr Swinney said: “Both governments restated their duty to tackle hatred of any kind and agreed we have a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice wherever, and whenever, it appears – including on social media.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Deputy Prime Minster Angela Rayner had a productive and positive meeting with the Scottish First Minister in Edinburgh, as part our continued commitment to reset the relationship with the devolved governments.

“They discussed shared opportunities to get more homes built across the whole of the UK and the importance of communities coming together in light of recent violent disorder.

“The £22 billion black hole in the public finances the government inherited from the previous administration has required us to take difficult decisions.

“We are working closely with the Scottish Government to make this as smooth a transition as possible, and more importantly ensure eligible pensioners continue to receive support.

“The UK Government has protected the poorest pensioners by ensuring people on pension credit or certain other income-related benefits will continue to receive the payment.”