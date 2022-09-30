Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sturgeon: It’s only right to listen to young people’s climate change views

The First Minister said young people ‘deserve a more equal, just and fair future that leaves no one behind’.

Craig Paton
Friday 30 September 2022 11:37
Nicola Sturgeon visited a school in Glasgow on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon visited a school in Glasgow on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister has said it is “only right” to listen to the voices of young people on climate change following a visit to a Glasgow school.

Nicola Sturgeon went to St Albert’s Primary School, Pollokshields, in the southside of the city, to see a virtual assembly marking the end of Scotland’s Climate Week.

The theme of this year’s Climate Week seeks to encourage respectful conversation about climate change.

The First Minister said she was “impressed” by the hard work of the pupils, adding: “Their efforts over the past few days show why youth action is so important.

Recommended

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“Future generations deserve a more equal, just and fair future that leaves no one behind.

“Not only have children and young people played a significant role in keeping climate change at the top of the global agenda, but they will also face the greatest impacts of climate change over their lifetimes.

“It is only right that we listen to the the voices of the next generation, and that we hear them when they challenge us to do more to tackle the climate emergency.”

Barry Fisher, the CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said he had been “inspired” during Climate Week by the “enthusiasm and commitment the children, young people and educators who have engaged with Climate Action Week have for taking real action to address the climate emergency”.

““Our Climate Action Schools live lessons have been a great way for us to engage with 15,000-plus pupils right across Scotland – extending our reach, opening up new conversations and helping them to amplify their voices as they take action to combat climate change,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in