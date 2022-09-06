Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sturgeon urges Truss to expand windfall tax to pay for energy freeze

The First Minister was speaking as she published the Programme for Government.

Craig Paton
Tuesday 06 September 2022 16:19
Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Liz Truss calling for a summit between the nations of the UK to deal with the cost of living crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Liz Truss calling for a summit between the nations of the UK to deal with the cost of living crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s First Minister has called on Liz Truss to expand the windfall tax to pay for an energy price freeze.

The new Prime Minister is thought to be considering capping energy prices for up to 18 months at £2,500 in a bid to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon said such a move was to be welcomed.

If reports that Liz Truss is considering an energy price freeze are accurate, this is welcome

Nicola Sturgeon

While it is believed the initiative would be paid for through borrowing or general taxation, reports on Tuesday suggested an increase in bills after the freeze could be used to help pay back the debt incurred by energy companies.

Recommended

Speaking as she published the Programme for Government in Holyrood, the First Minister said: “If reports that Liz Truss is considering an energy price freeze are accurate, this is welcome.

“However, the costs must not simply fall on consumers over the longer term.

“As a contribution to funding such measures, the UK Government should introduce an enhanced windfall profits tax – for example by broadening the Energy Profits Levy and removing the investment allowance.”

The UK Government announced a 25% tax on the profits of oil and gas firms, but the policy came with a loophole allowing the tax burden to be reduced if firms re-invested in the sector.

The First Minister recommended removing the loophole to help raise the necessary funding, similar to a call repeatedly made in recent weeks by the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon reiterated her commitment to forming a “good working relationship” with the new Prime Minister, adding that she had written to Ms Truss appealing for a four nations summit on the cost-of-living crisis.

The First Minister had made similar entreaties to former prime minister Boris Johnson.

“It is difficult to overstate the gravity of the situation,” the First Minister wrote.

“This crisis puts livelihoods – and lives – at risk.

Recommended

“The cost of further inaction and delay by the UK Government will be to see millions plunged into poverty and hardship, and would, rightly, be seen as an unforgivable failure of leadership.

“In these circumstances I am renewing my request for an emergency meeting with you and the other devolved governments to agree the actions needed to tackle this crisis.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in