Gething quits as Welsh First Minister following resignations from his Government

Vaughan Gething is quitting as Welsh First Minister after four members of his Government resigned and demanded he leave office.

He said he had “taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister” and will now discuss a timetable for the election of his successor.

Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had “hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership” but “I recognise that this is not possible”.

In a defiant message, he denied any wrongdoing: “My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics.”

Mr Gething, who became the first black leader of a European nation when he replaced Mark Drakeford as First Minister, said it had been an “honour and privilege” to “show under-represented communities that there is a place for them, for us”.

Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Gething had made the “difficult decision” because “he feels it is the best decision now for Wales”.

On Tuesday morning four ministers – including Mr Gething’s former leadership rival Jeremy Miles – resigned and called for him to quit.

Mr Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James and Lesley Griffiths posted their resignation letters online in an open show of discontent with Mr Gething’s continued leadership.

Mr Gething has been under pressure over a £200,000 donation to his campaign from Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

In her resignation letter, Julie James told Vaughan Gething that she feared Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued (Julie James/PA) ( PA Media )

It also raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest as the money came from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales at a time when Mr Gething had been economy minister, although he was not involved in the decision.

“This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family,” Mr Gething said.

“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.

“In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.”

His sacking of social partnership minister Hannah Blythyn added to the controversies around Mr Gething’s leadership.

She was fired over the alleged leak of messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news website Nation.Cyrmu has denied that she was the source of the leaked messages, which showed Mr Gething claiming he would delete all correspondence from an iMessage group of Welsh ministers.

Mr Gething has insisted that leaked messages to the media came from Ms Blythyn’s phone but said he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source for a Nation.Cymru story on the contents of a ministerial iMessage chat.

The pressure on Mr Gething continued to mount until Tuesday’s ministerial resignations left his position unsustainable.

Mr Miles, who quit as economy secretary, told Mr Gething: “The events of the last few months, including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.”

Ms James told the First Minister she feared that Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued in the role.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

Ms Griffiths, who resigned as culture secretary, said: “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point.”

Mr Antoniw told Mr Gething “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister” as he quit as the Welsh Government’s counsel general.

Urging the First Minister to “put the country first”, he said the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.

Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth demanded a snap election rather than allow Labour to choose another first minister to go through the “revolving door of chaos”.

He said: “Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long.

“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue. But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side, and are culpable for the breakdown in governance in Wales.

“Wales will remember.”