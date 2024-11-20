Duke of Sussex visits First Nations chiefs in build-up to Canada Invictus Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duke of Sussex has visited First Nations chiefs and gifted Invictus Games tickets to young people at the event.

The meeting came ahead of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 which will be held on the indigenous nations Lil’wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh’s territories in Canada.

He was greeted by chief Wayne Sparrow from Musqueam, before re-connecting with three other chiefs: Lil’wat’s Skalulmecw chief Dean Nelson, Squamish spokesperson and general councillor Sxwixwtn Wilson Williams, and chief Jen Thomas of Tsleil-Waututh.

Tuesday’s event was held at Musqueam’s Little House, described as a “sacred space where family and community gather”, and Harry gave young attendees tickets to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 opening ceremony.

He is committed to ensuring that the legacy of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is a lasting and positive impact for indigenous communities, grounded in respect, understanding and collaboration Invictus Games spokesperson

An Invictus Games spokesperson said the youngsters shared their “cultures, values and vision for the future”, and exchanged gifts representing their “heritage, pride, and the strength of their nations”.

The spokesperson added: “The power of these personal connections in the pursuit of understanding and healing provided a meaningful context for The Duke to further engage in dialogue with these communities”.

“He remains dedicated to learning more about the cultural and historical significance of the four host First Nations.

“He is committed to ensuring that the legacy of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is a lasting and positive impact for indigenous communities, grounded in respect, understanding and collaboration.”

The Musqueam Little House is owned by the Grant family, including Howard E Grant, Howard J Grant and Alfreda Grant.

Mr E Grant told Harry that a nail outside Little House marks a place “where everyone is asked to leave negative thoughts behind – and only speak of the positive”, according to Invictus Games.

The event is due to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured service personnel and veterans.

In February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially kicked off the countdown to the 2025 winter games at an event in Whistler.

The games will feature the debut of winter sports including Nordic skiing, wheelchair curling, snowboarding and alpine skiing.