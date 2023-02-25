Jump to content

Divers recover two bodies from Firth of Clyde after capsize of tugboat

The boat sank on Friday with two bodies recovered on Saturday.

Katrine Bussey
Saturday 25 February 2023 15:04
Two bodies have been recovered after a tugboat capsized in the Firth of Clyde at Greenock (Jane Barlow/PA)
Divers involved in an underwater search after a tugboat capsized have recovered two bodies.

They were removed from the water on Saturday, the day after the boat sank in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock, Inverclyde, sparking a major search and rescue operation.

Police Scotland, the coastguard and RNLI had all been called out to the scene after the boat went under the water at the Custom House Quay.

Efforts resumed again at 8am  on Saturday, with divers later recovering two bodies.

It had been understood two people were on the boat when it capsized.

On Friday evening, a coastguard spokesman told how its rescue teams from both Helensburgh and Greenock had been scrambled, along with a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.

The spokesman added: “Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel.”

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday that officers from the force’s dive and marine unit and the air support unit had been involved in the search operation.

