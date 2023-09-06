Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes died after jet-ski collision – inquest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes died after a boat collided with his jet-ski, an inquest has heard.

Walkes was a passenger on the jet-ski when it collided with a 46ft scarab boat near Miami Marine Stadium, Florida, on January 18 this year, Southwark Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday.

Opening the inquest into Walkes’ death, assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris said that the impact from the collision threw the 25-year-old from the jet-ski.

“He was, on January 18, a passenger on a jet-ski when a 46ft scarab boat collided with them – ejecting Mr Walkes into the water,” he said.

“He was wearing a flotation device and was in the water for less than a minute.”

He said that Walkes was never fully submerged in the water.

Walkes was taken to hospital, but despite the efforts of medical personnel he was pronounced dead on January 19.

Dr Morris said that the footballer had received “facial trauma” from the collision, and that his cause of death was recorded as blunt force trauma.

London-born Walkes progressed through Spurs academy and made his debut and solitary appearance for the club in a Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham in 2016 before he later spent two years with Portsmouth.

He last represented Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC in 2022.

Charlotte FC signed Walkes ahead of the 2022 season and he played 24 times to help them finish ninth in the Eastern Conference.

At the time of the collision, Walkes was in Miami as part of a pre-season training camp with the football club.