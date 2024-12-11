Floyd Mayweather denies being punched in London jewellery quarter confrontation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

American boxing star Floyd Mayweather has denied being punched in London’s jewellery quarter after videos appeared to show him being confronted by an angry crowd.

Mayweather, wearing a bright green Louis Vuitton shearling denim jacket, appears to be escorted away by security in St Cross Street as several men attempt to accost him.

In the videos, widely shared on social media on Tuesday night, Mayweather, wearing camouflage combat trousers, is bundled into a black 4×4 which drives immediately away towards Hatton Garden.

Before being driven away, Mayweather is heard to say “I’ll get these motherf******” in one of the clips, with a man later shouting “you better go”.

I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories Floyd Mayweather

The boxing promoter, 47, said on social media that he “wasn’t punched or touched in any way” during the incident, adding that the videos showed “security doing their job to keep things under control”.

Formerly one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Mayweather, known as Money, said he was in the UK for a “quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping”, adding he was “perfectly fine”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers did not attend the incident at Hatton Garden and have not received any associated allegations.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Mayweather said: “Let me set the record straight… there’s no truth to the rumors going around. I wasn’t punched or touched in any way.

“What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.

“I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories.

“I’m perfectly fine, and there’s really nothing more to it.”

Mayweather, who competed from 1996 to 2017, retired from boxing with an undefeated record and won 15 major world championships spanning five weight classes.