Ministers urged to extend free flu jabs to people in their 50s

A lung health charity has called on the Scottish Government to extend free flu vaccines to people in their 50s, warning that the current flu season has left hospitals at “breaking point”.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland said ministers should follow the example set by the Northern Ireland Executive, which extended free vaccinations to people aged 50 and above in response to what it described as “exceptionally high flu rates”.

Doing so, the charity said, would help contain the spread of the virus, relieve pressure on the health service, and protect the most vulnerable people who are more likely to become seriously ill or die after catching it.

Currently free flu vaccines in Scotland are only available to people aged 65 and above, and those with eligible conditions or occupations.

With one of the worst flu seasons in recent years, hospitals across Scotland are at breaking point and now is the time for practical solutions Joseph Carter, Asthma + Lung UK Scotland

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “With one of the worst flu seasons in recent years, hospitals across Scotland are at breaking point and now is the time for practical solutions.

“With flu vaccination uptake low among some eligible groups, we are urging Scotland to follow Northern Ireland’s example and use any surplus vaccine stocks to extend eligibility to more people and offer free vaccines to 50-to-64-year-olds, with immediate effect.”

Figures released by Public Health Scotland indicate that since the start of the winter 2024/25 vaccination programme in Scotland, about two thirds of those at-risk for influenza have not yet been vaccinated.

Uptake was highest in older care home residents, 83.4% of whom have had a flu jab, and among adults aged 75 years and older, 79.5% of whom have been vaccinated.

Mr Carter continued: “While the annual NHS winter crisis of course needs longer term solutions, including better year-round care for people with chronic lung conditions, this is action we can take right now using resources that are already available.

“Vaccinating more people will not only reduce the spread of flu but will also help to protect the most vulnerable – including those with lung conditions who are at seven times more likely to die if they catch flu compared to healthy adults – as well easing the enormous pressures on an overwhelmed NHS.”

Public Health Scotland recently urged all those in eligible groups to get a flu jab as soon as possible, warning the virus is “still circulating at high levels”.

Figures released last week by National Records of Scotland last week also showed the number of deaths involving flu in the first week of 2025 was almost quadruple that of the same time last year.

There were 71 deaths involving flu in the first week of 2025, compared with just 18 in the first week of 2024.

Public Health Secretary Jenni Minto said: “Decision-making on Scotland’s vaccination programme is guided by the independent, expert advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and it advises flu vaccination for all those aged 65 and over or who have specific underlying health conditions.

“We have not received data or clinical advice that eligibility should be changed.

“All those with lung conditions, aged six months and over, are automatically eligible for a free flu vaccine as part of our national programme, including those with asthma.

“As noted, people with lung conditions are up to seven times more likely to die if they catch flu, so I would encourage them to come forward for vaccination whilst case rates remain high.”