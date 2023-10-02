Flying Scotsman train to have full mechanical inspection after crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway Belmond and Strathspey Railway

Owned by the National Railway Museum (NRM) in York, Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line, the Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “The RAIB is aware of the accident at Aviemore that occurred last week.

“We are reviewing available evidence and deciding what further action to take.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police inquiries have concluded following a low-speed train collision at Aviemore railway station on Friday 29 September.

“There was no criminality and the matter has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.”

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum said: “Following the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman train carriages at Strathspey Railway on Friday September 29, immediate action was taken by teams on the ground to alert the emergency services and prepare for a full investigation of the incident.

“Standard procedures are being followed to assess what happened during the incident and inspections are taking place by an independent investigator on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams. In addition, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has been notified.

“The museum’s aim is to understand what happened and to determine if there is any damage to Flying Scotsman as its owner.

“We will make further announcements about Flying Scotsman’s operating calendar and future dates, once investigations are complete.

“The National Railway Museum wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene on Friday for their prompt response and to the staff and crew of the Strathspey Railway and the Royal Scotsman train.”