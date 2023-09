Flying Scotsman involved in ‘slow speed’ crash at Scottish Highlands station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flying Scotsman was involved in a “slow speed” crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it.

The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, at 7.10pm on Friday. The station is home to Strathspey Railway, a heritage line which takes visitors on steam trains in northern Scotland.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution but their injuries were not believed to be serious, police said.

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum confirmed one of the trains involved was the century-old Flying Scotsman, the first steam train to reach over 100mph. It described the crash as a “shunting incident”.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene, and Police Scotland said other casualties were treated at the station.

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell MSP said: “It is too early to know what has caused this incident, but clearly a full investigation will have to take place.

“From reports it appears this has been on the heritage track, the Strathspey Railway line, involving the Flying Scotsman and that nearby services on the main line have been temporarily impacted to allow emergency efforts to continue.”

Ariane Burgess, Scottish Greens MSP for Highlands and Islands (Region), said: “We are still waiting on further information about what exactly has happened to cause this, but I understand people were injured and my thoughts are with them.”

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum confirmed one of the trains involved was the century-old Flying Scotsman (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Flying Scotsman was scheduled to be running trips this weekend, with the line expected to be especially busy.

A tourist booked to travel on the world-famous steam train on Sunday saw the aftermath of the crash.

Lewis Smith travelled up from Glasgow and was surprised to see emergency services outside the station.

He said: “We arrived here quite late and so we took a walk into Aviemore to get something to eat. We passed by the station and saw the Flying Scotsman and a fire engine at the platform.

“We decided to come back to see what was happening after getting food. At around 8.30pm we came back to the station and got some photos of the engine.

“There didn’t seem to be anything wrong apart from all signals on the mainline being set to red but I didn’t really take much notice.

“When we got back we got a phone call from a friend asking if we had seen the accident. We didn’t know anything was wrong until we checked the news.”

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: “We can confirm that steam locomotive Flying Scotsman has been involved in a shunting incident at Aviemore Station. We will provide further information once more details are known.”

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway said: “We can confirm that on Friday September 29 at 1815, a shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday September 29, we received a report of two trains colliding at low speed at Aviemore Railway Station.

“As a precaution, two people – a man and a woman – were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

“A number of other passengers were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene and did not require hospital treatment. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”