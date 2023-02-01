How much the favourite items in your food basket have gone up

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Families are set to pay hundreds of pounds more to make basic meals this year compared to 2022 with inflation hitting a record 16.7 per cent.

Research by The Independent has found making a sponge cake will cost an extra £1.35, a packed lunch for a week will be an extra £2.03, while the staple spaghetti bolognese will cost £1.68 more to make.

Analysts Kantar said on Monday that the recorded 2.3 percentage point jump in the first four weeks of January is the highest ever.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Late last year, we saw the rate of grocery price inflation dip slightly, but that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived.

“Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills if they don’t change their behaviour to cut costs.”

The Independent’s study found an average price for an item this week and compared it against the price for 2022. Where possible, the price was taken for Tesco but when there was no matching product an average price for a non-supermarket brand’s product was used. Where there was no data for 2022 or 2023, the inflation level amount was applied between the two prices.

For spaghetti bolognese, beef mince has seen a bike price hike and while a mid range bottle of wine has not gone up so much in relative terms it could now set you back £8.

2022 2023 Spaghetti (500g) £1.22 £1.25 Beef mince 3 per cent fat (500g) £3.81 £4.60 Onions (200g) £0.18 £0.24 Canned tomato (400g) £0.63 £0.75 Red wine (bottle) £7.32 £8.00 Total £13.16 £14.84

Sponge cake, made with the BBC Good Food recipe, will cost £1 more to make if all ingredients are bought from scratch.

2022 2023 Butter (225g) £2.30 £3 Caster sugar (225g) £0.27 £0.45 Eggs (six) £1 £1 One lemon £0.13 £0.13 Flour (225g) £0.50 £0.50 Milk (One pint) £0.70 £0.90 Icing sugar £0.86 £1 Jam £1.47 £1.60 Total £7.23 £8.58

And the cost of a packed lunch, made with cheddar cheese sandwiches, fruit and snacks, will also rise by more than £1 per week.

2022 2023 Bread rolls £1.12 £1.35 Butter £2.30 £3 Cheddar cheese £3.19 £3.40 Salad tomato £0.76 £0.85 Frusli bar £2 £2.30 Apple £1.72 £2 Banana £0.70 £0.70 Caramel Wafer £1.38 £1.60 Total £13.17 £15.20

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "Retail prices rose in January as discounting slowed and retailers continued to face high input costs.

"With global food costs coming down from their 2022 high and the cost of oil falling, we expect to see some inflationary pressures easing.

"However, as retailers still face ongoing headwinds from rising energy bills and labour shortages, prices are yet to peak and will likely remain high in the near term as a result."