Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fatal crash in Chapelton after man loses control of vehicle, police say

The 44-year-old is believed to have lost control and hit a tree.

Craig Paton
Saturday 16 March 2024 13:54
The man was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The man was pronounced dead at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died following a road crash after losing control and hitting a tree.

The 44-year-old driving a Ford Puma was involved in the collision on the A726 near Millwell Road in Chapelton, South Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5.40pm on Friday, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch

Sergeant John Houston

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2650 of March 15.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in