Two women killed and boy, 3, injured in crash near slate quarry

The crash happened on Fochriw Road in Bargoed on Tuesday morning.

Bronwen Weatherby
Wednesday 20 July 2022 11:04
Two women have died following a crash near Bargoed (PA)
(PA Wire)

Two women have died and a three-year-old boy was injured in a crash with a large, pick-up truck near a slate quarry in South Wales.

The women, aged 30 and 79, and the child were in a blue Citreon C3 on Fochriw Road in Bargoed, when they collided with a white Ford Ranger.

The boy was injured and taken to hospital where he remains stable.

The family is being supported by specially trained officers, Gwent Police said.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the Ford Ranger was taken to hospital with serious injuries but also remains in a stable condition.

The incident happened at about 10.15am on Tuesday and closed the road for about 12 hours, reopening at around 10.20pm.

A number of vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene along with an air ambulance.

The force have asked anyone with information or who was travelling on that road at the time of the collision to call 101, quoting 2200241300.

